PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather for a special Memorial Mass for Fr. Robert Regan, S.J., on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland. Fr. Regan died on Dec. 2, 2021.

At the Mass, freewill offerings will be accepted for the Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation. For the last 21 years of his active ministry, Fr. Regan served in Portland, including as chaplain to the Portland Fire Department. The goal of the Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation is to provide relief to burn survivors and their families, to prevent burn injuries through education and training, and to help facilitate education about burn injuries and burn recovery to the people and medical professionals in Maine.

A member of the Society of Jesus, Fr. Regan was born in Boston, a graduate of Boston College, and entered the Jesuit novitiate in 1948. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1959 at Weston College in Cambridge, Mass. He served at Baghdad College in Iraq until its closing in 1969 and then was assigned to Holy Family College in Cairo, Egypt, from 1969 to 1994. At that time, he joined Maine’s Jesuit community, becoming pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Portland in 1994. In 1996, he transitioned to becoming a parochial vicar at the parish, which merged with St. Joseph Parish and St. Patrick Parish in 2011 to become Our Lady of Hope Parish. Fr. Regan was known for his wonderful sense of humor. He also helped to develop the parish’s ministry to the homebound, which continues today.





Fr. Regan served in Maine until 2017 when he went to reside at the Jesuit Community’s Campion Center in Weston, Massachusetts, where he still celebrated Mass several times per week in addition to offering Mass in nursing homes, senior living communities, and retirement residences of religious sisters.

For more information about the Memorial Mass, call the parish at 207-797-7026. For more information about the Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation, visit www.portlandfirefightersburnfoundation.com.