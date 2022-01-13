Downeast Audubon is pleased to be offering multiple scholarships to summer camp for teens this year who wish to attend Acadia Institute of Oceanography, Audubon’s Hog Island, Hurricane Island, and College of the Atlantic’s Summer Field Studies. In addition, DEA is offering one educator scholarship to attend Audubon’s Hog Island “Sharing Nature” week. All scholarships cover the full cost for one individual to attend each of the camps.

Do you know someone who is interested in birding, marine science, or natural history? Find the application form at http://www.downeastaudubon.org by clicking on the education tab. Applicants must submit a letter of interest and a recommendation from a teacher. All application materials must be received by Sunday, Feb. 20 at Down East Audubon, P.O. Box 1212, Ellsworth, Maine 04605 or deaudubon@gmail.com.

For more information, call 207-326-4909 or email deaudubon@gmail.com. Last year’s recipients all had fantastic camp experiences, so please take advantage of this opportunity!



