WORCESTER, Massachusetts — A total of 1,375 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Noah Missbrenner of Bangor, member of the Class of 2023 majoring in biology and

Elizabeth Vanadia of Bangor, member of the Class of 2022 majoring in accounting.