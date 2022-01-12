The 198th meeting between the University of Maine and University of New Hampshire men’s basketball teams has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Granite State program.

The game was set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire, but America East senior associate commissioner Sean Tainsh announced Tuesday night that the game will not be played as scheduled.

He added that a new date for the game would be announced at a later time, and that every effort is being made to reschedule postponed games around the conference, according to America East policy.





Nine conference games have been postponed since America East play began, including two University of Maine contests.

The Black Bears were set to host Hartford on Jan. 6 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor but that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Hartford program and now is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

UMaine is 3-10 overall and 0-2 in America East play after conference losses at New Jersey Institute of Technology (69-66 on Jan. 2) and at Stony Brook (80-72 last Saturday).

UNH is 6-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play after an 82-68 loss at Vermont on Jan. 6 followed by a 64-62 homecourt victory over Albany last Saturday.

UMaine holds a 121-76 advantage in the rivalry with its nearest conference rival after the Black Bears and Wildcats split two games last Jan. 2 and 3 at Memorial Gymnasium on the Orono campus. UMaine won the opener 59-56 and UNH won the second game 62-58.

Coach Richard Barron’s Black Bears, who played their last home game on Dec. 21 in a 49-47 non-conference loss to Merrimack, are now on track to play their first conference home game on Sunday against Binghamton, 5-7 overall, 2-1 in America East. Game time is 1 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.