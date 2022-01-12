Graduate student wide receiver Andre Miller from Old Town and senior center Mike Gerace were chosen to the Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision All-Colonial Athletic Association first team.

They were two of eight Black Bears who earned a spot on the four teams.

Graduate student linebacker Ray Miller was selected to the second team and graduate student P.J. Barr was selected to the third team as an offensive tackle. Miller transferred to UMaine from Campbell University (North Carolina) and Barr transferred in from Bucknell (Pennsylvania).





Senior Devin Young earned two spots as a third-team kickoff returner and a fourth-team wide receiver.

Joining him on the fourth team were sophomore running back Freddie Brock, junior tight end Shawn Bowman and tight end-fullback Steve Petrick, a graduate student-transfer from Robert Morris (Pennsylvania).

Miller caught 39 passes for 684 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 17.54 yards per reception.

Gerace, Barr, Bowman and Petrick were key components on the offensive line that helped UMaine average 25 points and 337.9 yards per game.

UMaine quarterbacks were sacked just 15 times on 362 passing attempts in 11 games.

Bowman also caught 24 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Petrick had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Young led the team in receptions with 54 for 585 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 26.58 yards on 26 kickoff returns. Brock carried the ball 132 times for 720 yards and a 5.5 yards per carry average. He scored seven touchdowns. He also caught 18 passes for 137 yards and three TDs.

Miller was UMaine’s leading tackler with 103. He had 10 tackles for lost yards, three sacks, an interception and a pass breakup.