The primary Portland International Jetport runway will be closed from April 18 to June 13 to allow for renovations.

The renovation of the main runway, which most traffic to the airport takes off from and lands on, will include resurfacing and upgrading the runway lighting, according to Zachary Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director.

During the renovation period, air traffic will use the Jetport’s secondary north-south runway. The surrounding areas of Portland, South Portland, Scarborough and Westbrook will be affected by the air traffic and flight path changes needed to use the secondary runway.

Later in the spring, starting on May 16 and ending on June 13, the airport will be refurbishing the intersection of both the primary and secondary runways. Both runways will be closed to incoming and outgoing airplane traffic between 10:30 p.m. and 5:45 a.m., but will continue to accommodate helicopter traffic.

Jetport administrators are working to ensure that incoming and outgoing flights are scheduled around planned maintenance times, Sundquist said.

The Jetport will provide additional information for members of the public who may be impacted by the flight path changes and will hold a Noise Advisory Committee meeting on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. to address questions or concerns.

In August, the Jetport struck a deal with Frontier Airlines to expand its flight offerings, and now provides the opportunity to fly directly from Maine to Miami on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since 2018, Frontier has expanded its offerings out of Portland to include Denver; Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Philadelphia; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.