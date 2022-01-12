Voters elected Adam Russell as the newest member of the Newport Select Board in a special election held Tuesday.

The town held a special election to replace Randy Davis, who died Nov. 15 and most recently had stepped down from his chairmanship due to medical reasons. Russell was the only candidate who submitted paperwork for the position.

Select Board members serve staggered three-year terms, but Russell will serve until June, when Davis’ term is set to end.





Russell will join Chairperson Kate Rush, Vice Chairperson Donna Berry, Bruce Clarke and Gus Demos.

Twenty-seven people cast their ballots at the Public Safety Building voting site, Deputy Town Clerk Deanna Thompson said. Twenty-six voted to elect Russell, and one person submitted a write-in candidate.

“There was one person on the ballot, so nobody really knew about it,” she said Wednesday. “A lot of people didn’t come out. It was cold out.”

Newport has 2,433 registered voters, Thompson said.