Five people were hurt after a man pulled a knife and started stabbing people Tuesday during an argument at a Waterville home.

The attack on County Road happened around 12:30 a.m. when a man and woman got into an argument, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

The man then allegedly stabbed the woman and then three other men as they tried to defend her.





The suspect was said to be “severely injured,” but it wasn’t clear how, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The four stabbing victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

The suspect was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland and was in stable condition, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Police told the Morning Sentinel that drugs were involved in the altercation.