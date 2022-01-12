Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 30s from north to south, with lingering winds making it feel much colder. There’s a chance for snow and cloudy skies across much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty more Mainers have died and another 1,779 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,623. Check out our tracker for more information.

More Maine National Guard members will be deployed next week to help hospitals deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.





Maine’s seven public universities will allow individual professors and departments the option of starting the spring semester remotely with administrators’ approval, the University of Maine System said this week.

Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily suspend the license of Dr. Meryl Nass of Ellsworth in response to at least two complaints that she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Most Maine hospitals are not allowing that practice, but it could change as the omicron variant continues to drive up cases and hospitalizations.

The spreading virus and resulting staff shortages caused York restaurants to close early for the season in mid-December or, in some cases, permanently.

Staffing shortages can easily cripple smaller post offices, and shortages in a variety of postal service jobs all contribute to slower delivery.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Tracy Quint, R-Hodgdon, would bar the state from mandating any COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers.

Just when it looked like COVID-19 would keep northern Maine’s economy stagnant, a national athletic event is filling hotels and giving businesses hope for a good year.

Kaitlyn Thurlow fought to keep secret that she repeatedly crashed her cruiser and sent inappropriate text messages to other Maine police dog handlers.

Left Bank Books is now co-owned by employees Julia Clapp and Tiffany Howard.

If Central Maine Power’s service degrades, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said it would consider reimposing a penalty.

Safe Harbor Marinas is planning to more than double the docking capacity and increase the availability of dockage in Rockland.

Houlton is scheduled to play 14 games in 23 days and Foxcroft will play 14 over the next 28 days.

One of the players, sophomore guard-forward Aleyah Matheson, suffered broken ribs and will be lost to the team indefinitely.

In other Maine news …

Former gubernatorial candidate easily holds Portland-area legislative seat for Democrats

Caribou man sentenced for chase that led to state trooper’s leg amputation

Chris Marley, founder of Bangor’s Biker Church, dies at 60

Gubernatorial candidate says people should fear loss of liberty, not COVID-19, during Presque Isle visit

High school track athletes are setting records despite wearing masks

Ellsworth businesses frustrated by lack of action over ‘horrible’ smell of compost

Famous Westbrook ice disc begins to form again

Firefighters chop through ice for water to put out fire in Etna

Maine forests at risk after discovery of southern pine beetle in York County

Maine might permanently let restaurants sell to-go alcohol

Bangor motor vehicles office reopens after its heat is restored