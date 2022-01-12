Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 30s from north to south, with lingering winds making it feel much colder. There’s a chance for snow and cloudy skies across much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty more Mainers have died and another 1,779 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,623. Check out our tracker for more information.
More Maine National Guard members will be deployed next week to help hospitals deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
Maine’s seven public universities will allow individual professors and departments the option of starting the spring semester remotely with administrators’ approval, the University of Maine System said this week.
Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily suspend the license of Dr. Meryl Nass of Ellsworth in response to at least two complaints that she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
Hospitals letting COVID-positive staffers work could happen more as omicron spreads
Most Maine hospitals are not allowing that practice, but it could change as the omicron variant continues to drive up cases and hospitalizations.
Omicron surge brings back memories of lockdown for Maine tourist town
The spreading virus and resulting staff shortages caused York restaurants to close early for the season in mid-December or, in some cases, permanently.
Mail delays hit Mainers hard as postal workers grapple with shortages driven by COVID
Staffing shortages can easily cripple smaller post offices, and shortages in a variety of postal service jobs all contribute to slower delivery.
GOP lawmaker likens omicron to vaccine while pushing end to Maine’s mandate
The bill, introduced by Rep. Tracy Quint, R-Hodgdon, would bar the state from mandating any COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers.
Fort Kent will welcome economic boost from biathlon athletes from across the country
Just when it looked like COVID-19 would keep northern Maine’s economy stagnant, a national athletic event is filling hotels and giving businesses hope for a good year.
A Maine cop sued her former department to shield her misconduct
Kaitlyn Thurlow fought to keep secret that she repeatedly crashed her cruiser and sent inappropriate text messages to other Maine police dog handlers.
2 longtime employees now own a beloved Belfast bookstore
Left Bank Books is now co-owned by employees Julia Clapp and Tiffany Howard.
Maine regulators lift CMP penalty despite lingering customer service concerns
If Central Maine Power’s service degrades, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said it would consider reimposing a penalty.
Midcoast residents are fighting to stop a Rockland marina’s expansion
Safe Harbor Marinas is planning to more than double the docking capacity and increase the availability of dockage in Rockland.
2 girls basketball teams have crammed schedules due to postponements
Houlton is scheduled to play 14 games in 23 days and Foxcroft will play 14 over the next 28 days.
7 Hodgdon girls basketball players injured in crash still out with broken ribs, concussions
One of the players, sophomore guard-forward Aleyah Matheson, suffered broken ribs and will be lost to the team indefinitely.
In other Maine news …
Former gubernatorial candidate easily holds Portland-area legislative seat for Democrats
Caribou man sentenced for chase that led to state trooper’s leg amputation
Chris Marley, founder of Bangor’s Biker Church, dies at 60
Gubernatorial candidate says people should fear loss of liberty, not COVID-19, during Presque Isle visit
High school track athletes are setting records despite wearing masks
Ellsworth businesses frustrated by lack of action over ‘horrible’ smell of compost
Famous Westbrook ice disc begins to form again
Firefighters chop through ice for water to put out fire in Etna
Maine forests at risk after discovery of southern pine beetle in York County
Maine might permanently let restaurants sell to-go alcohol
Bangor motor vehicles office reopens after its heat is restored