DAMARISCOTTA – The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will meet via Zoom or by telephone at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The agenda includes Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, joined by local environmental activists Andy Burt of Edgecomb and Michelle Henkin of New Harbor, who will discuss L.D. 489, the Pine Tree Amendment (https://mainelegislature.org/LawMakerWeb/summary.asp?ID=280078795). According to https://www.pinetreeamendment.org/, the proposed amendment would add “language to the Bill of Rights in the Maine Constitution that will protect the rights of all people in the state, including present and future generations, to a clean and healthy environment and to the preservation of the natural, cultural and healthful qualities of the environment.”

The meeting will also welcome a mystery guest and the leadership will provide an overview about what will replace the usual March caucuses, how to participate, and how to become a delegate to the State Convention.





All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings. Pre-registration is required for non-voting members to receive log on and/or phone in details. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.

Voting members of the LCDC will automatically receive the log on information by email. Those interested in becoming a voting member must be a registered Democrat in Lincoln County and may make their interest known by indicating such on the meeting registration form, https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet, or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Information about the committee, its meetings and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/. Chris Johnson, LCDC Chair, may also be contacted directly at chair@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.