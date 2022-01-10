Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I attend King Middle School in Portland. I am in a learning expedition called Engineering Our Energy Future and we have been debating about energy sources. My specific political message is that using more renewable energy sources will lead us into a carbon neutral future.

One national example is that on the coast they are planning to build enough wind turbines to power 10 million homes by 2030. In 2019 to 2020 oil was heating 5.5 million homes. The amount of homes that wind can power from this plan is almost double that. A global example is that in 2019 we released about 43 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

In the meantime, the sun can be found just about anywhere, and solar power is one of the best renewable energy sources that we can use. Solar takes the sun’s light and converts it into electricity thus it does not pollute when generating energy. Hydro is also one of the best sources; it uses water to move a turbine to power electricity. When someone goes to some place on the planet most of the time there will be a body of water. Therefore, it has the potential to be a hydro power plant.





Energy that does not pollute is very important to the environment. Not emitting carbon dioxide is a big aspect of saving our climate. So do people want to join the process of saving our climate?

Nils Leland

Portland