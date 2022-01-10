BANGOR – Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to introduce Manpreet Kaur Arora, MD to Northern Light Internal Medicine.

Dr. Arora graduated from Government Medical College, Amritsar, India. In addition, Dr. Arora completed her internal medicine residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

Dr. Arora seeks to understand the context of illness and see every patient as an opportunity to prevent disease and provide health education. Her goal is to partner with her patients to make the best choices possible for their health.





She is currently accepting new patients at the 302 Husson Avenue practice in Bangor, 207-947-6141.

In her free time, Dr. Arora enjoys traveling, cooking, and being in the great outdoors.