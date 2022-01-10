Fifteen projects totaling $619,000 will conserve more than 50,000 acres and create land conservation easements across the state with funding through Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Land Protection grant program. The grant program awarded $145,000, while donors with advised funds at MaineCF contributed an additional $474,000.

“We are incredibly thankful to the generous individuals who partnered with MaineCF to fund some amazing projects in this grant round, all of which will ensure that more people will have access Maine’s special places, our amazing landscape, and water resources,” said Maggie Drummond-Bahl, director of philanthropy at MaineCF.

Organizations that received funding include the Bangor Land Trust, which was awarded $50,000 to conserve 7.3 acres of Wabanaki homeland for cultural uses. A $30,000 grant went to Kennebec Estuary Land Trust to acquire 8.2 acres abutting the Sewall Woods Preserve in Bath and extend the Whiskeag Trail system. Somerset Woods Trustees will expand Weston Woods & Waters in Madison and provide access to year-round outdoor recreation, sustainable forestry, and environmental education with its $35,000 award (see all the recent grantees here).

The Maine Land Protection grant program was launched in 2020, and has awarded $914,000 to 24 projects in its first two years. The program will accept proposals for 2022 grants beginning on June 1. The Maine Land Protection program focuses specifically on larger land acquisition and conservation easement projects, and prioritizes proposals that create or expand access to land and water for underserved people and communities.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill, and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.