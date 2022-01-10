Reform Through Resignation | Why Chief Justice Roberts Should Resign (in 2023)

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Professor Scott Bloomberg of Maine Law has recently published a law review article proposing an alternative path to Supreme Court term limits; one that would avoid those constitutional constraints. In “Reform Through Resignation: Why Chief Justice Roberts Should Resign (in 2023),” Professor Bloomberg argues that Chief Justice Roberts is uniquely positioned to create a new norm of Justices resigning after serving eighteen years on the Supreme Court. Just as George Washington’s decision to not seek a third term as president established a long-lasting presidential term-limit norm, the chief justice could establish the same for Supreme Court Justices.

When: Friday, Jan. 14, 12-1 p.m.





Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.