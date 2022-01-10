LEWISTON — Ben Sullivan, communications and marketing manager for Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, was named the 2021 recipient of the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine Media Award during a virtual presentation held Dec. 15.

The organization’s Media Award is presented annually to an individual or group recognizing an outstanding contribution to the health of Maine residents living at home through the use of television, radio, newspapers, or magazines. Sullivan was selected from a pool of nominees based on his extraordinary skill for heartfelt storytelling through video, photography, music, and the written word, as well as his talent for conveying the patient experience, resiliency of providers, and importance of quality of life.

“Ben not only understands the mission of a particular organization; he authentically appreciates and communicates the value of home health and hospice services in the health care continuum,” said Kenneth Albert, R.N., Esq., Androscoggin president and CEO, adding, “whether his goal is advocacy, fundraising, celebration, education, resilience building, or simply acknowledging a holiday, Ben delivers with heart, making his work relatable and inspiring.”



