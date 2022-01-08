Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Since I was in elementary school, I have been participating in lockdown drills on an annual basis. Knowing what to do in the event of a shooting has become second nature for students all over America. Every time I have been involved in a drill like this, I think to myself, “what can be done to prevent this from happening?” In my opinion, the lack of action before and after a shooting is the reason as to why this is a growing epidemic in this country.

As an example, there was recently a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. According to an article in the Bangor Daily News, school officials from the high school have been accused of destroying potential evidence that can be used in the case. Reportedly, not only did they not preserve the evidence, but they were the ones willfully destroying it. What is this telling students all over the country? If school shootings are such a growing problem, why are we not taking enough action?

Hearing that the Oxford High School administration could be responsible for not taking action in preventing the shooting in the first place makes me question whether or not schools all over the country are trying to take meaningful action to prevent school shootings and protect their students. School is a place for learning, not a place of mass murder.





Megan Springer

Glenburn