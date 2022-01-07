The first significant nor’easter of the winter blew into Maine Friday morning, dropping the first of what forecasters say will be several inches of snow along the coast and forcing many Mainers to stay home for the day.

Along the immediate coast in Washington County, a blizzard warning has been issued, meaning communities there can expect 3 or more hours of sustained winds or frequent gusts of at least 35 mph, and visibility of a quarter mile or less. Specifically, 8 to 12 inches of snow and wind gusts of 40 mph are forecast between Cherryfield and Eastport.

Lisa Hanscom, Washington County’s emergency management director, said her agency has been keeping towns informed about what to expect. She said that, as of 10:30 a.m., only an inch or snow had fallen and the winds were still light.





“We haven’t got a lot yet,” Hanscom said. “We’ve been told winds should pick up around noon. That’s when I am expecting we might have power outages. Hopefully, everything goes well.”

Snow started falling overnight in southern Maine and arrived along the eastern coast around dawn. Traffic was light along major roads during the usual morning rush hour as dozens of schools, government buildings and businesses throughout the state opted not to open Friday.

The brunt of the storm is expected later in the day, with the heaviest snowfall and winds anticipated along the immediate coast. Half a foot of snow is forecast along the southern coast and midcoast, with more than half a foot predicted in Hancock and Washington counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Stronger winds had picked up along the southern Maine coast and were picking up in the midcoast around mid-morning Friday. Central Maine Power was reporting only two customers had lost electricity, while Versant Power’s online outage list said none of its customers had been affected yet.

The weather warnings and advisories are expected to remain in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.