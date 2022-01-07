Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In celebration of our recent holidays, a socially-distanced Love Lights Tree lighting ceremony was held at the First Church of Belfast. Pastors Dr. Kate Winters and Joel Krueger led a reading of the names of loved ones who have passed but will always be remembered.

During a second holiday season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing memories of our dear family and friends is more meaningful than ever. The funds raised — in memory of our loved ones — will be used by the church to help community members in need.

Many, many thanks to all who supported our 2021 fundraising for the Love Lights Tree. Their belief in our work and community is so important. The Love Lights Tree Committee wishes everyone a joyous new year — may they continue to enjoy the spirit of love and light!





Meredith Lang

Chair

Love Lights Tree Committee

The First Church of Belfast

Belfast