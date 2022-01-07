A record number of Mainers are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

There are 391 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 380 the day before and surpasses the previous record of 387 set on Dec. 21.

Of those, 110 are in critical care, while there are 59 people on ventilators in hospitals across the state, both below previous records.





That comes as the state’s health care system is under increasing strain from elevated infections and staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 hospital workers across the state missed work because they were either infected or quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.

Infections are becoming more common among health care workers within hospitals and other facilities. It’s a situation public health authorities caution could become exacerbated if Maine sees a surge in omicron infections as witnessed in many other states, though the variant is causing milder cases.