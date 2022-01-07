Orono voters will fill three seats on their Town Council in an election this March that will feature only one incumbent.

Terry Greenier is the only incumbent who filed paperwork to keep his seat on the seven-member council by Thursday’s deadline.

Meanwhile, Councilor Laurie Osher, who was elected to a three-year term in 2019 alongside Greenier, is not running for reelection. Additionally, a third seat for an abbreviated, two-year term is on the March 8 ballot to fill the vacancy left open when Laura Mitchell resigned from the council in November.





Five candidates are running for the two open seats to serve three-year terms: Greenier, Sonja Birthsiel, Lynn Caron, Leo Kenney and Brandon Lieberthal.

Two candidates have taken out papers to fill the two years remaining in Mitchell’s term: Tober Laraway and Stephen McKay.

Two school board seats will also be filled in the town’s March 8 election, but there will be no competition for either seat.

Member Patrick Rowe is not seeking reelection, and Noah Charney will run to replace him on the board and serve a three-year term.

Kevin Roberge is running to serve a one-year term on the board, finishing out the remaining time on Erin Ellis’ three-year term. Ellis was elected to the board in 2020, and Elizabeth Hufnagel was appointed to replace her after Ellis resigned.

Orono’s municipal election will take place March 8 inside the council chambers at the town office. Absentee ballots will be available beginning Feb. 7.