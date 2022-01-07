CAMDEN – Everyman Repertory Theatre will present the next SoundCheck performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street. Everyman will perform a Lux Radio Theatre-style staged reading of Noel Coward’s “Brief Encounter,” sponsored by the Community Arts Fund.

The 1945 Oscar-winning film “Brief Encounter,” directed by David Lean, is on many best movies of all time lists. Coward originally wrote it for the stage; then called “Still Life,” it was part of a three short plays presentation called “Tonight at 8.30.” It was first presented as a radio show the year of the film’s release in many countries, part of series such as Lux Radio Theatre, BBC World Service Drama and Academy Award Theater.

Everyman’s “Brief Encounter” features Dean Jorgenson, Amber Ward, Kathleen Reilly, Joseph Coté, Ryan Jackson and Paul Hodgson and Jennifer Hodgson, with David Berez on sound effects. The one-hour reading is adapted and directed by Paul Hodgson.





Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation. Masks are required in the building.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck shows also are livestreamed on the opera house’s Facebook page.