WESTBROOK — To honor a man of service who challenged others to also be driven by giving, St. Anthony of Padua Parish will host a “Day of Service” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 17) in the hall of St. Hyacinth Church, located on 268 Brown Street in Westbrook, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The “Day of Service” is being hosted by St. Anthony’s Social Justice and Peace Committee to help anyone who needs assistance.

The event will include a pancake breakfast, haircuts, massages, health screenings, and fun for children, including educational activities and games. There will also be new and gently used clothes available for those who need it as well as referrals to services offered in the community like dental care, legal aid, and financial assistance.





Everything is free for attendees, and all are welcome to attend.

“This idea for this initiative came directly from St. Anthony parishioners who wanted to honor the legacy of Dr. King in a way that would strengthen the bonds of the parish with the greater Westbrook community through acts of service and caring,” said Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. “The parish wants to reach out to others in our community in practical and tangible ways, thus ‘celebrating’ rather than just ‘observing’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

The Social Justice and Peace Committee felt that this national holiday would serve as a golden opportunity for the event.

“In the dead of winter, we can offer hope and healing in our own community in much the same way that Dr. King’s passion and compassion offered healing and hope to a sadly divided nation,” said Fr. Phillips.

For more information about the “Day of Service” or the Social Justice and Peace Committee, call 207-857-0490.