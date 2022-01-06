The University of Maine women’s ice hockey series against Holy Cross has been rescheduled for later in the weekend.

The teams will now play on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m., instead of on Friday and Saturday.

The move is in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and to enhance caution, as the University of Maine men’s team is hosting the University of Alaska from Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday nights. The UMaine men’s team has been dealing with COVID-19 cases.





The UMaine women are 6-13-1 overall and 4-8-1 in Hockey East and will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Black Bears are coming off a 3-0 loss at Vermont on Sunday.

UMaine is seventh in the 10-team league.

Holy Cross is 3-14 and 1-11 and in last place.

The Crusaders beat Brown in a non-conference game 4-2 on Dec. 10 in their last game. Theft had lost their four previous games.