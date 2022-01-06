Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I feel so sorry for Doc Wallace who thinks Joe Biden is not a good president. In fact, we are incredibly lucky that this statesman is leading us now. After the debacle of the last presidency and the horrors that we must clean up, we need a seasoned politician. Yes, we need a politician, not an arrogant businessman whose many businesses have experienced several bankruptcies.

People like Wallace need to wake up, before we lose it all. And hope that after this Jan. 6, democracy still reigns.

Georgia Bennett





York