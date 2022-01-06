President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via AP

I feel so sorry for Doc Wallace who thinks Joe Biden is  not a good president. In fact, we are incredibly lucky that this statesman is leading us now. After the debacle of the last presidency and the horrors that we must clean up, we need a seasoned politician. Yes, we need a politician, not an arrogant businessman whose many businesses have experienced several bankruptcies.

People like Wallace need to wake up, before we lose it all. And hope that after this Jan. 6, democracy still reigns.

Georgia Bennett

York