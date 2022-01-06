Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m a student at the Ecology Learning Center in Unity. Recently, the Bangor Daily News posted an article about how Bangor wanted people to leave their homeless camp under the I-395 bridge in Bangor and the city’s decision to kick the homeless out by Dec. 1.

One thing I learned is that some homeless people come from out of state. I think they should move back to their home state because in many parts of the country there’s better weather for the homeless. If I were homeless I would probably move out of Maine because at night it gets really cold. I also think that there are more available jobs and better-paying jobs all around the country.

I think that the homeless should move out from Maine because other states have better-paying and available jobs in different locations.





Dylan Shibles

Troy