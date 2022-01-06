Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a chance for snow in the north and partly to mostly sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-six more Mainers died and another 1,326 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,582. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday people should feel confident using at home rapid tests for COVID-19, despite a statement from the Food and Drug Administration that the tests may be less accurate at detecting the omicron variant.





The Bonny Eagle School District moved to cancel bus routes Wednesday after COVID-19 sickened 17 bus drivers, leaving many parents to make last-minute decisions about how to get their kids to school.

Maine kids between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get COVID-19 booster shots at least five months after they received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Here’s where you can find a booster for them.

The super-contagious omicron variant is likely to land more Mainers in the hospital at a time when mild breakthrough cases further challenge hospital staffing.

The rising positivity rate reflects more Mainers contracting the virus rather than a decline in testing.

The absences are worsening already acute health care staffing shortages as Maine faces near-record coronavirus hospitalizations and the more contagious omicron variant.

Garrett Lojek of Brooks keeps his furnace set at 55 degrees, and not because he likes it chilly. It’s to save money on heating fuel.

Before Jan. 6, Maine saw examples of the ideologies that inspired the attack on the Capitol. And they’ve gained more traction since.

Turns out, the red hot dog — dyed its distinctively unnatural pinkish-red color, and made by Bangor’s own W.A. Bean and Sons — is far from a unique Maine treat.

We’re seeing the latest sunrises of the whole year this week, but starting Sunday, the sun will begin getting out of its celestial bed a minute or two earlier each day.

The primitive audio recordings and dusty manuscripts Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee found were languishing, unheard or ignored, for a century or more.

The vote on rules previewed by majority Democrats in December was the most heated debate on the first day of the new legislative session, a time largely used for procedural votes and sending bills to the correct committees.

This would likely be the first time a Maine town has used participatory budgeting.

It’s surprising to see deer duke it out like this in January, long after the time for peak rutting activity has passed.

Even though you don’t see them, it does not mean rats aren’t there

In other Maine news …

Former Bangor High soccer player signs pro contract with Scottish team

Union says Bates College violated COVID-19 guidelines

Missing Penobscot County man found safe

Carroll Plantation couple sues neighbors and animal control officer over constantly barking dogs

Following tourism boom, Bar Harbor wants to boost bus system funding more than 700 percent

Maine’s child welfare system still struggles to assess early risk of harm, watchdog says

Portland school board agrees to new contract with staff union

$3.5M in loans will help older Mainers pay property taxes

$100M in emergency rental aid has been given to 17,000 Maine households

Longtime County broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at 99

UMaine women get off to a fast start en route to dominant win over Hartford