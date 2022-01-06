Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport will hold kindergarten registration on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Registration will be held from 12-5 p.m. in the library. Masks are required when entering the school building. Due to limited spacing, children do not need to be present for registration.

Students must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022 and be a legal resident of Winterport or Frankfort in order to attend kindergarten at the Smith School for the 2022-23 school year. Please bring the student’s certificate of vital record (hospital birth certificate is no longer acceptable), proof of residency, immunization record and a recent photograph with you to registration. You may contact Debbie at the Smith School at 207-223-4282 with any questions that you have.

Pre-K registration will be held at the Smith School in Winterport on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 12-5 p.m. in the Smith School library. Masks are required when entering the school building. Due to limited spacing, children do not need to be present for registration.





Students must be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022 and be a legal resident of Winterport or Frankfort in order to attend pre-K for the 2022-23 school year. You may contact Melissa Fisk at 207-505-1076 with any questions.