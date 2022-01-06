Ten Bucks Theatre Company is excited to partner with the University of Maine’s School of Performing Arts to present TBT’s ninth annual 24-Hour New Play Festival.

The event will take place at Hauck Auditorium, located in the Memorial Union on the UMaine campus. Participants will meet on the evening of Friday, Jan. 28, be put into groups, receive their role assignments (actor, writer or director) and attend workshops. The writers will then take their ideas home to compose a 10-15-minute play, which they will bring back to Hauck on Saturday morning. Then the actors, directors and tech crew will begin the job of bringing those shows to life for the 7 p.m. performance on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Participant registration is now open. There is a $10 registration fee that must be paid by check-in on the 28th. Participants will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and to wear a mask at all times during the festival.





To access more information, FAQ’s and to register for the ninth annual 24-Hour New Play Festival please see the event on Ten Bucks Theatre’s Facebook page or at http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/24-hour-new-play-festival-2022/.

Registration is open through Jan. 23.

Tickets to the event are $15 per person and can be purchased at https://207tix.com.