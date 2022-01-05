Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

What is keeping the Justice Department from charging Donald Trump with sedition for his repeated attempts to overturn the 2020 election? Why does not pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to “find” non-existent votes, or likewise pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to dismiss legally appointed electors, and then encouraging, if not actually organizing, a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, constitute an attempted coup d’etat? What deterrent will there be to future ambitious malcontents if no charges are brought and no trial held?

In most other countries, failed coups result in perpetrators being imprisoned or exiled. I believe permanent exile would be perfect in Trump’s case, along with Rudolph Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, and all the other potential accomplices who participated in the scheme.

Gerald Stelmok





Atkinson