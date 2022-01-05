Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This one of the most horrific episodes perpetrated by former president Donald Trump and his henchmen in the history of our country. I watched an interview with one of the accused insurrectionists who tased one of the police officers almost killing him. He was so tough and brazen when he was in a crowd, seemingly outnumbering the defenders of the capitol a hundred to one. They chanted to take the officer’s gun and kill him.

Then a tape was played of this quisling being interrogated by a police detective. He was crying and turned into, what looked to me like, a sniveling, sobbing, bowl of jello. He said he was so sorry for what he had done. What a joke. I don’t think he was sorry for his actions, but rather sorry that he had been caught and was facing possible prison time. Hopefully that will happen.

In my opinion, all these so-called “patriots” are nothing but a bunch of cowards. In the crowd, they think they are big deals but get them alone and they turn into groveling traitors to democracy. Give me a break. Lock them behind bars for a long time and throw away the keys.





Harry Martyn

Ellsworth