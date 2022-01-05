MANCHESTER, NH — A man has been charged with assaulting 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019. Harmony has not been seen for two years.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Adam Montgomery of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

Although an arrest has been made, the search for Harmony continues.





Harmony was last seen as a 5-year-old at a Manchester, New Hampshire home in October of 2019, according to officials.

Police say they were just notified about her disappearance last week, but have not offered an explanation as to why there was such a long delay.

A more than $22,000 reward is being offered for information regarding her disappearance.

“I’m appealing to everyone. Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Businesses are among those offering a reward for information leading to the little girl’s whereabouts.

Harmony is about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in the Hillsborough County Superior Court North.