Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with a chance for snow, freezing rain or a wintry mix throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-five more Mainers died and another 1,481 coronavirus cases reported across the state since New Year’s Eve, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,556. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s largest organization of doctors is speaking out against what it called a “small minority” of physicians pushing misinformation on COVID-19.





The two antiviral medications that were approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration to ease the symptoms of COVID-19 will be available through Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Maine.

A temporary Portland clinic MaineHealth is running Wednesday through Friday will vaccinate up to 600 Mainers a day. Mainers can get their first, second or even a booster dose at the Free Street clinic.

Between Dec. 1 and 27, the COVID-19 infection rate among children younger than 12 was more than double the rate among adults 20 and older.

The more contagious variant will challenge colleges in replicating their relative success this fall in keeping the delta variant at bay.

Businesses must post “masks required” signs by Jan. 10. But Portland is devoting few resources to enforce the policy.

PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills voiced support Tuesday for the new mask mandate while repeating that she is not looking at a return to similar statewide measures.

That mindset that will likely create tension as lawmakers try to wrestle through more than 150 bills and hundreds left over from last year when they reconvene today.

With a snowpack of 8 to 12 inches, Aroostook has more snow than even parts of western Maine.

Ally Weaver is making plans to have donations distributed to urgent care facilities, local YMCAs, churches and other locations for the wildfire victims.

That gives new life to a Maine law making cable companies refund certain customers who cancel accounts before the end of the month.

Maine has the potential to be the next hotspot for this avian influenza if certain preventative measures are not taken immediately.

Hesperidina isn’t a drink you can find at any liquor stores in Maine, but it was created more than 150 years ago by Bangor native Melville Sewell Bagley.

The Crusaders will become the last varsity teams in the state to begin their 2021-22 regular seasons.

In other Maine news …

Doctor gets $325,000 settlement from brutality complaint against York police force

Maine-based Bull Moose music is now 100 percent employee owned

UMaine men’s hockey series against Alaska expected to go on despite virus concerns

Graffiti threat found at Bangor High School

Increased harbor park use has Ellsworth considering a change in food options

Maine-made moose hunting movie a finalist at Kentucky film festival

York County man arrested following 24-hour manhunt

Brewer’s 1st recreational marijuana store could open this winter

Blue Hill’s 1st town administrator will to step down at the end of the month

Judge overturns building permit for Rockport hotel

Portland police see surge in overdoses since Christmas Eve

Battle over CMP transmission corridor goes to Maine Supreme Court

Nominee to head new Maine broadband agency gets early nod from lawmakers