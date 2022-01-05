FORT KENT — Each year the University of Maine at Fort Kent Alumni Association recognizes an UMFK alumni for their outstanding character, professional achievement, distinguished leadership, service to UMFK, and service to the community. Without your input, we are unable to present a deserving individual the appropriate recognition.

The Alumni Association Board appreciates all of the nominations that are received. If you know someone who has demonstrated success in his or her career and/or personal life, please take the time to nominate them online at: https://www.umfk.edu/alumni/awards/nomination-form/

The deadline for submission is Monday, Jan. 31. The recipient of the award will be honored during the University’s annual Homecoming weekend in September.





If you would like to request a hard copy of the nomination form or for more information, please contact Susan Tardie at susan.tardie@maine.edu or by phone at 207-834-7557.