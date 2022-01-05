ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two online research updates specific to the agricultural industry from 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“Integrated Pest Management — Controlling Pests in Potatoes” will be presented by Paul Horne, entomologist, potato IPM expert and owner-director of IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., Victoria, Australia; followed by “Potato Early Dying Research Update and Disease Management” with Khalil Al-Mughrabi, a plant pathologist and specialist with the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries at the Government of New Brunswick, Canada.



The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/educational-update-for-the-agricultural-industry-via-zoom-jan19-2022/. Eligible participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4373 or stevenj@maine.edu.



