WATERVILLE — The Central Maine Square Dance Club of Waterville is allowing the month of January to welcome anyone who would like to learn to square dance the opportunity to come in and join us. We meet every Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Geo. Mitchell School in Waterville. The cost of lessons is $5 per person.

Our club is fun and welcoming. Our caller is Bob Brown from Newport. He provides instruction in a very relaxed, easy setting. It is a good way to have fun with your partner but also a way to meet other people. Singles welcome.

A good source of a little exercise, too. For more email bobandcindy08@yahoo.com or call Bob at 207-447-0094. Face masks are available and recommended but not required.



