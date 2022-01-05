WATERVILLE – The Maine Film Center will host a wintertime weekend matinée film series, which will be free and open to the public. Each film will screen at Railroad Square Cinema on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

The series was curated by a committee of dedicated Railroad Square Cinema community members, and it encompasses a wide array of films from around the world that might not otherwise be screened in Maine.

Trailers and more details are available at MaineFilmCenter.org. Cinema Explorations is generously sponsored by the Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities.





“Those Who Remained” (2019) | Jan. 8 & 9 at 10 a.m.

A beautiful, lyrical story showing survivors healing in post-war Hungary.

“Truth Tellers” | Jan. 15 & 16 at 10 a.m.

Q&A with Robert Shetterly and Director Richard Kane (Jan. 15 only)

A documentary about long-time activist and artist Robert Shetterly, who has painted 250 portraits of courageous Americans fighting for peace.

“Luzzu” | Feb. 5 & 6 at 10 a.m.

Malta’s submission for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. Maltese fisherman Jesmark faces an agonizing moral choice trying to provide for his wife and newborn son.

“How They Got Over” (2017) | Feb. 12 & 13 at 10 a.m.

This music documentary spotlights the mid-twentieth century Black gospel quartets that helped usher in a musical revolution that changed the world forever.

“After Antarctica” | Feb. 26 & 27 at 10 a.m.

Polar explorer Will Steger recounts both a lifetime of exploration and the life-changing journey that led him to where he is today.

“Wife of a Spy” | March 12 & 13 at 10 a.m.

This Japanese WWII-era thriller follows Satoko, who finds herself torn among loyalty to her husband, the life they have built, the country they call home, and a moral universe that exceeds national boundaries.

“Winged Migration” | March 19 & 20 at 10 a.m.

This innovative, spectacular film about migratory birds takes us along on their magnificent journeys.

Proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID-19 test) and masking at all indoor events is required. More information at WatervilleCreates.org/covid-policy.

The Maine Film Center brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine; the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world; and impactful, accessible film exhibitions and education programs. MFC firmly believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates. For more information, visit MaineFilmCenter.org.