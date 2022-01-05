First National Bank recently announced a $2,500 donation to the Brewer Area Food Pantry.

The Brewer Area serves residents living in Brewer and Eddington and distributes food to approximately 900 households. They are open for distribution at 222 North Main Street in Brewer the first four Mondays and Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon.

“First National Bank is grateful for the critical services and support Brewer Area Food Pantry provides our neighbors in need,” said President and CEO Tony McKim.





For more information or to find out ways to help visit www.ohimaine.org/brewer-area-food-pantry.



First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.