Machias 65, Woodland 53 The Lady Bulldogs owned the rebounding battle and a second quarter scoring outburst by Jaida Case led Machias to their sixth-straight win.

Case, a Junior forward, scored 10 of her 20 points in the second quarter as Machias took control of the boards and the game. Junior center Jaydin Anderson had 20 rebounds to go along with her 12 points.

Machias saw four players in double figures for the third time this season. Skyler Tinker, 14 points, 9 rebounds and Kristin Grant 16 points, 5 assists, 7 steals.

Karleigh Smith led Woodland with 18 points in the loss.



