Lee Academy 58, Stearns 45 At Lee, the Pandas raced out to a 21-10 first quarter lead while handing Stearns their first loss of the season (2-1).

The Minutemen got within 50-45 with 1:45 remaining but Lee ended the game on a 8-0

to secure their third win of season (3-2).

Lee was led by Andrew Scott, who scored a game-high 22 points, and the Pandas also got 17 points and 11 rebounds from Ethen Allard.

Stearns put three players in double figures with Caleb Shearer, Elliot Shearer and Aidan Sanders scoring 15, 13 and 11, respectively.





Stearns 10 25 31 45

Lee Ac 21 32 43 58

JV Lee Academy 50-25