BREWER, Maine — The Bangor High School girls basketball team got off to a sluggish start in Tuesday night's game against archrival Brewer, going nearly three minutes without a point and falling behind 4-0.

But the Rams’ Abbie Quinn converted a layup off a Laela Martinez pass with 5:12 left in the first period and that triggered a 26-0 run that sent the Rams on their way to a 49-34 triumph at the Brewer High School gym.

Class AA Bangor improved to 6-2 with its third straight win and sixth in its last seven games.

Class A Brewer absorbed its fourth consecutive loss and is now 2-5.





“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before,” said Bangor coach Jay Kemble, referring to his team’s 26-0 run.

“A lot of it is coming out with intensity and playing hard. It’s the same thing we expect of all of the kids when they’re out there.”

Bangor junior guard Emmie Streams called the 26-0 run “pretty awesome.”

“Once we start running the floor, our offense kicks in. That’s when we’re at our best,” said Streams, who had an excellent all-around game with eight points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

“We did a real good job running the floor and we really locked in on defense in the first half,” said junior forward Quinn, who had 13 points and eight rebounds, both game-highs. She also had a pair of steals.

Quinn scored seven of her points during the 26-0 spurt. Sophomore guard Lily Chandler knocked down a pair of threes off Streams passes and Streams had five points and four assists during it.

Brewer shot 1 for 14 from the floor in the first period and went 1 for 9 in the second quarter as Bangor built a comfortable 30-8 lead at the intermission.

“It wasn’t like we weren’t getting [good] looks during that span. But we missed six or eight shots at the rim,” said Brewer coach Chris Horr. “I was fine with getting off 14 shots in the first quarter. Ninety percent of them were inside the paint. But we have to shoot better. That’s what it comes down to.”

He also said his team ran into a Bangor team that is tough.

“They’re good for a reason,” Horr said.

Cassidy Ireland finished with six points and four rebounds, while Chandler wound up with six points and three rebounds. Taylor Coombs and Lane Barron contributed five points apiece with four and two rebounds, respectively, and Martinez chipped in with three points, five rebounds and two steals.

Mimi Quinn, Abbie’s sophomore sister who had missed the last two games due to a non-COVID-19 illness, grabbed five rebounds.

Freshman Allie Flagg, making her first start, paced the Witches with nine points. She also had two steals.

Kelly DiCarlo came off the bench to produce six points and four rebounds. Riley Umel had five points and two rebounds, Mariah Roberts registered four points and seven rebounds and Kaylee Dore scored four points. Jenna McQuarrie netted three points and seven rebounds.