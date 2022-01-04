Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

American humorist Will Rogers said one should “never miss a good chance to shut up.” Perhaps the less Rep. Jared Golden says about his voting record, the better.

Maine’s junior congressman was the lone Democrat in the House to vote against Build Back Better, legislation which includes home care for the elderly, expanded Medicare services, new affordable housing, electric car tax credits, universal preschool and much more. In addition to opposing Build Back Better, Golden has spoken out against last year’s COVID-19 relief bill, police reform, closure of gun background check loopholes and part of Trump’s first impeachment.

It’s no surprise this Congress is on pace to enact fewer bills than any other term during the past 50 years. Rep. Jared Golden should put his head down, work on legislating and follow the advice of Ed Muskie: “There’s no point in speaking unless you can improve on silence.”





Jim Moore

Bangor