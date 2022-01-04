Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Getchell Brothers and Dead River have been sold to out-of-state businesses. Both companies have Maine identity and history. A word to the “wise” and the Maine State Legislature: Businesses, if they are to remain in business and competitive within constantly fluctuating/changing economic conditions. need sound management skills and protections from the Legislature if they are to retain longevity and provide a Maine character and identity.

The Maine business climate is not as rapidly changing as New York City, but Maine businesses do come and go, changing the Maine business panorama. If Maine business longevity and Maine identity/character are not sustained then Maine business will become non-entities in somebody’s corporate game of monopoly. Ebenezer Scrooge lives in corporate personification.

Richard Mackin Jr.





Millinocket