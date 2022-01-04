Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will in the teens to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The latest COVID-19 cases since New Year’s Eve will be reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
COVID-19 death rates are up to three times higher in counties where more Mainers are hesitant or resistant to vaccines.
Masks will once again be required in Portland restaurants and businesses, starting Wednesday, councilors decided at a Monday meeting.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday expanded approval of Pfizer’s booster shot for children as young as 12, as the omicron variant continues to surge across the nation.
Infected Maine students won’t have to stay out of school as long under new rules
Maine schools are doing everything in their power to avoid a return to remote learning as classes resume following the holiday break.
Maine paramedics would drop non-COVID-19 vaccine mandates under new proposal
Most health care workers have requirements for vaccination against measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, hepatitis B and the flu.
Portland pizzeria workers walk out in protest of lax COVID-19 safety protocols
Nine employees walked off the job mid-afternoon, leaving only the manager, two employees involved in the walkout said.
Rockland council returns to Zoom meetings as COVID surge continues
The council resumed in-person meetings at Rockland City Hall in late June, but Monday’s meeting marked a temporary return to Zoom meetings.
These 4 themes will define Maine politics in 2022
With the arrival of the omicron variant, the pandemic endgame is far away, but the politics have changed substantially in a year.
A Maine mom is teaching midcoast kids to play outside
On rainy or snowy Saturdays, it can be tempting to curl up on the couch with a book or a favorite TV show. But that’s not where you’ll find this band of hardy children.
Emergency potato storage could mean future deal for former Loring Air Force Base
After a bumper crop of potatoes, the Loring Air Force Base served as a storage space for three of The County’s farms.
Bangor should offset population losses by welcoming refugees, economic plan suggests
The recommendations come from a strategic plan that identifies concerns including recent population losses, the city’s continuing struggles with its homeless population and the opioid epidemic.
Judge orders Maine to reenroll Libertarians unconstitutionally removed from their party
U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker called the process of un-enrolling members when the party’s numbers fall beneath a certain threshold unconstitutional last fall.
Washington County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend held without bail
Danielle Wheeler, 40, was arrested by state police last week and was charged with murder for allegedly killing Jason Aubuchon, a 50-year-old from Eastport.
Highest-ranking woman in Maine National Guard takes new job at UMaine
Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn retired from the guard Dec. 31 after serving for 33 years.
In other Maine news …
Canadian buyer acquires Bangor trucking company Hartt Transportation
Vehicle of Naples man missing since Christmas Eve recovered from Little Androscoggin River
Major donation made to Down East mustard museum
UMaine men’s basketball home game against Hartford postponed
Windham basketball star who committed to UMaine at 15 says she’ll ‘do whatever I can to win’
Monmouth firefighters rescue loon that was grounded on frozen pond
Dominant Bangor and Brewer squads prepare to face off in blockbuster boys basketball game