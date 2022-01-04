Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will in the teens to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest COVID-19 cases since New Year’s Eve will be reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

COVID-19 death rates are up to three times higher in counties where more Mainers are hesitant or resistant to vaccines.





Masks will once again be required in Portland restaurants and businesses, starting Wednesday, councilors decided at a Monday meeting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday expanded approval of Pfizer’s booster shot for children as young as 12, as the omicron variant continues to surge across the nation.

Maine schools are doing everything in their power to avoid a return to remote learning as classes resume following the holiday break.

Most health care workers have requirements for vaccination against measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, hepatitis B and the flu.

Nine employees walked off the job mid-afternoon, leaving only the manager, two employees involved in the walkout said.

The council resumed in-person meetings at Rockland City Hall in late June, but Monday’s meeting marked a temporary return to Zoom meetings.

With the arrival of the omicron variant, the pandemic endgame is far away, but the politics have changed substantially in a year.

On rainy or snowy Saturdays, it can be tempting to curl up on the couch with a book or a favorite TV show. But that’s not where you’ll find this band of hardy children.

After a bumper crop of potatoes, the Loring Air Force Base served as a storage space for three of The County’s farms.

The recommendations come from a strategic plan that identifies concerns including recent population losses, the city’s continuing struggles with its homeless population and the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker called the process of un-enrolling members when the party’s numbers fall beneath a certain threshold unconstitutional last fall.

Danielle Wheeler, 40, was arrested by state police last week and was charged with murder for allegedly killing Jason Aubuchon, a 50-year-old from Eastport.

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn retired from the guard Dec. 31 after serving for 33 years.

