Appointments are available this week from Wednesday-Friday at 110 Free Street in Portland

PORTLAND – MaineHealth is responding to an increase in demand for both booster shots and first dose vaccinations in southern Maine by opening a temporary high-volume vaccine clinic at 110 Free Street in Portland three days a week beginning this Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The clinic, which can accommodate up to 600 patients a day, will be operating by appointment only this Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 12-6 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. First and second dose appointments are available to anyone who is at least 5 years old. Those who are at least 16 years old may receive a booster. The clinic is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines to all who are eligible. Free parking is available at 128 Free Street behind Dogfish Bar and Grill.





“With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading rapidly through our community, it’s more important than ever for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their first dose of vaccine, and for those who are eligible to get a booster,” said Dora Anne Mills, M.D., MaineHealth chief health improvement officer. “We are making these appointments available to make it easier for people to protect their own health and the health of our community.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone over the age of 5 be vaccinated against COVID-19 and that those over the age of 16 who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or a J&J/Janssen vaccine at least two months ago receive a booster shot. Recent data reported by the CDC indicated that booster shots are 75-80 percent effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19. Current vaccines dip to 30-35 percent effectiveness after about six months without a booster.

Appointments are now available for those seeking vaccinations this week by visiting vaccine.mainehealth.org. The clinic is unable to accommodate walk-ins. Children under the age of 18 must have the consent of a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. Click here for more information on vaccination at MaineHealth.

MaineHealth may schedule more days and times at the clinic throughout January, depending on vaccine demand.