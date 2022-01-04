BRUNSWICK — Third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders in the faith formation program at St. Charles Borromeo Church hope to fill boxes and boxes of socks on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9 to help hundreds of local people in need.

“We’ll be collecting new, warm socks for babies, toddlers, and adults,” said Amy Ford, faith formation director at the church. “If people don’t have time to shop, we can shop for them as monetary donations will be accepted for the purchase of more socks.”

Socks can be dropped off before, during, or after Masses at St. Charles Borromeo, located on 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick, on Saturday at 4 p.m. or Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the parish office, also located on 132 McKeen Street, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.





All of the socks collected will be donated to The Gathering Place in Brunswick and Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services.

The Gathering Place was founded in 2010 to offer daytime shelter, friendship, and hope to the materially poor or homeless. Guests find a sanctuary free of judgement, others who share their experiences, and access to resources and opportunities to improve their lives. With simple card games to life skills classes to computers, the center fills lonely daytime hours with positive energy, respect, and possibilities. On its first day, The Gathering Place received 7 guests. Now, on a typical day, the center warmly welcomes over 80 people.

Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services aims to help those seeking a new life in America to become responsible and self-reliant members of the community. The program welcomes refugees upon their arrival; meets basic needs like housing, food, and clothing; arranges for language lessons; offers community, cultural, and employment orientation; assists with employment development and placement; helps with family reunification; and offers medical and mental health referrals.

For more information about the sock drive, call the parish at 207-725-2624.