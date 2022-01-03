Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I can’t understand why the people who refuse to get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice social distancing can’t see that the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot can help keep them safer. Yes they might still get it but it won’t be as bad. Masking can help stop the virus getting into your system and social distancing can have the same effect.

Over 1,000 new cases reported to start the year. That is outrageous.

Do these people have their heads in the sand?





Come on people, please get your COVID vaccine and booster shots, wear the mask whenever you go into a store and social distance. I think it’s the one and only way that COVID is going to go away.

Becky Wiers

Palmyra