Today is Monday. Temperatures will range from the single digits in The County to the low 20s in southern Maine, with sunny skies expected in the north and clouds in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update COVID-19 data since New Year’s Eve by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.
COVID vaccinations among Maine kids have slowed even as omicron takes hold
While more than 28,000 Maine kids between the ages of 5 and 11 got first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in November, the pace slowed to only around 9,000 in December.
Stonington is the latest town to consider regulating vacation rentals
The scarcity of year-round housing hits Stonington’s young workers especially hard, often pushing them to move farther away from the area.
8-player football, open tournaments and other state high school sports trends to watch in 2022
COVID-19’s continuing presence has left the short-term future of many facets of life frustratingly uncertain nearly two years after its emergence.
Father and daughter both shoot their 1st deer after moving to Maine
The memories of this season will last a lifetime for the Irish family.
More local farmers relying on social media to help survive the pandemic
Farming organizations over the past few years have offered more social media training, and Maine’s farmers have reaped the benefits.
Court to decide if Janet Mills violated prisoners’ rights when she cut off their unemployment
Marc Sparks, 36, of Bucksport was one of 53 prisoners who received nearly $200,000 in unemployment benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs as the state shut down in 2020.
Auntie Em actress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ was a Maine ship captain’s daughter born at sea
Her father, Captain Isaac B. Dickey, was the master of the bark Willard Mudgett. The ship, built in 1874, was one of more than 200 brigs, schooners, barks and sloops constructed in Stockton Springs during the mid-1800s.
More than a quarter of Maine’s 2021 homicide victims were under age 4
The high-profile deaths of four Maine children, allegedly at the hands of parents, in 2021 led to increased scrutiny of the state’s embattled child welfare system.
A Brewer baby came home for Christmas after spending his first 15 months in hospitals
It has been a difficult road for baby Wyatt and his family — but they are seeing glimpses of light at the end of it.
In other Maine news …
Hospitals in Maine welcome New Year’s Day babies
Woman dies in Chelsea home fire
Man treated for gunshot wound to his leg
Bangor man hospitalized after Island Falls crash
‘Donut’ maneuver leaves car submerged in water at Hancock County beach