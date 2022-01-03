Today is Monday. Temperatures will range from the single digits in The County to the low 20s in southern Maine, with sunny skies expected in the north and clouds in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update COVID-19 data since New Year’s Eve by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.

While more than 28,000 Maine kids between the ages of 5 and 11 got first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in November, the pace slowed to only around 9,000 in December.





The scarcity of year-round housing hits Stonington’s young workers especially hard, often pushing them to move farther away from the area.

COVID-19’s continuing presence has left the short-term future of many facets of life frustratingly uncertain nearly two years after its emergence.

The memories of this season will last a lifetime for the Irish family.

Farming organizations over the past few years have offered more social media training, and Maine’s farmers have reaped the benefits.

Marc Sparks, 36, of Bucksport was one of 53 prisoners who received nearly $200,000 in unemployment benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs as the state shut down in 2020.

Her father, Captain Isaac B. Dickey, was the master of the bark Willard Mudgett. The ship, built in 1874, was one of more than 200 brigs, schooners, barks and sloops constructed in Stockton Springs during the mid-1800s.

The high-profile deaths of four Maine children, allegedly at the hands of parents, in 2021 led to increased scrutiny of the state’s embattled child welfare system.

It has been a difficult road for baby Wyatt and his family — but they are seeing glimpses of light at the end of it.

