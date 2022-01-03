DOVER-FOXCROFT – The town of Dover-Foxcroft with the approval of the selectboard and support of the Climate Action Advisory Committee is applying to join the Maine Community Resilience Partnership, a program of the state of Maine to assist communities in transition to clean energy and to become more resilient to effects of climate change.

The first step in the process involves completing a community resilience self-evaluation. At their Dec. 27 meeting, with the help and expertise of Jaeme Duggan, director of the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency, and Town Manager Jack Clukey, the CAAC completed assessments of the town’s potential hazards and disruptive events, vulnerabilities, and long-term adaptive capacity.

The second step in joining the Resiliency Partnership is to hold a community workshop to review the self-assessment results and prioritize projects going forward. The public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom from noon to 1 pm. It’s free and open to all.





Register in advance for the workshop. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.