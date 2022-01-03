ORONO — A University of Maine alumna with 33 years of military service has been named senior advisor for special initiatives, reporting to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, effective Jan. 3.

Retired Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn of Newburgh served as the assistant adjutant general of the Maine Army National Guard. She most recently served a six-month national appointment as deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army North at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Dunn retired from the Maine Army National Guard on Dec. 31.

In her new position in the UMaine President’s Office, Dunn will be responsible for tracking, analyzing, and providing consultation and advice on university operational matters, strategic initiatives and policy. Dunn will support the president’s engagement, development, implementation and monitoring of ongoing and new strategic initiatives, such as the President’s Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; UMaine 2025; the University of Maine Machias regional campus; Presidential Fellows program; corporate partnerships and involvement.





Newly retired Maine Army National Guard Brig. Diane Dunn has been named senior advisor for special initiatives, reporting to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. Courtesy of the University of Maine

Highlights of Dunn’s military career include serving as chief of staff of Maine Army National Guard from 2016–20, and as commander of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Bangor, followed by deployment to Afghanistan in 2009.

Dunn was the first female general officer in the 200-year history of the Maine Army National Guard. She also was the first female to command a brigade in the Maine Army National Guard.

Dunn joined the Maine National Guard in 1988, serving as a traditional member from 1988–97, then becoming a full-time member. During that time, she also was a UMaine assistant professor of military science for three years. She holds a Master of Public Administration from UMaine and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

Dunn’s daughter, Kayla, is a 2013 UMaine graduate and her son, Marcus, is currently a third-year business major and a UMaine Army ROTC contracted cadet.

“We look forward to having Diane back on campus as part of my senior leadership team,” says President Ferrini-Mundy. “Her extensive career experience will continue to benefit Maine through her work for the state’s research university and its regional campus, and collaboration with the University of Maine System.”