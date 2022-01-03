For the months of January, February and into March, the City of Bangor Planning Division will be hosting a series of lectures on a range of topics. This event is part of the public participation process for the Comprehensive Plan. The lectures will begin on Zoom on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Zoom links and general information can be found under the city website calendar, or more specifically at www.bangormaine.gov/planbangor, and will be updated as information becomes available.

The first lecture is planned for Jan. 12. An in-person wrap up of all the lectures for discussion will be on March 9 in the Laurence E. Crofutt Community Room at the library on Harlow Street from 12-1:30 p.m. and again at 6-7:30 p.m.

The purpose of the lectures is to spur discussion on planning projects and policies that are working in other communities. The lecturers are people from other communities that have successfully implemented policies such as form based codes in Ithaca, New York, or, decades ago the creation of pedestrian malls in the core business district in Burlington, Vermont. We also have people running productive projects for community gardens, community land trusts, and affordable housing. Speaker information will be posted the week of lectures.





The goal of the lecture series is to obtain public feedback on these topics to determine if the city should pursue these policies or projects as part of strategies for the city’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan.

Registration is not required. The lectures are open to Bangor residents, business owners, people who work in Bangor and our visitors to Bangor.